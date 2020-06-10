(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered to club an intra court appeal (ICA) against restoration of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) with other identical petitions.

The IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq heard the ICA moved by Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination against the decision of single member bench of restoring the PMDC.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar pleaded that the Federal Government had issued the Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance which was dismissed by the single member bench.

To this, the chief justice observed that the court had already clubbed the identical cases and that plea would be heard along with those cases.

The court ordered the registrar office to club the case with other identical petitions and fix a date for hearing.