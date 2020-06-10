UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Clubs Health Ministry's Plea About PMDC With Identical Petitions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

IHC clubs Health Ministry's plea about PMDC with identical petitions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered to club an intra court appeal (ICA) against restoration of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) with other identical petitions.

The IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq heard the ICA moved by Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination against the decision of single member bench of restoring the PMDC.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar pleaded that the Federal Government had issued the Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance which was dismissed by the single member bench.

To this, the chief justice observed that the court had already clubbed the identical cases and that plea would be heard along with those cases.

The court ordered the registrar office to club the case with other identical petitions and fix a date for hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Ica Islamabad High Court Pakistan Medical And Dental Council Government Court

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

33 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

48 minutes ago

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

1 hour ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, Director-General of Staatliche Kun ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed witnesses installation of the Molt ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.