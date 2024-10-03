IHC clubs identical petitions against ban on un-approved protests

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday clubbed identical petitions, pertaining to the ban on protests in capital without approval, for hearing together

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday clubbed identical petitions, pertaining to the ban on protests in capital without approval, for hearing together.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case. During hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that they have challenged the law which has restricted protests in capital without prior permission.

The chief justice questioned that whether anyone was authorized to hold a protest at Constitutional Avenue. Is it right if fifty people sitting here march to the Avenue and block it, he asked. It would definitely affect the freedom of others who traveling through the same road, he added.

The court said that it would hear the identical petitions together and ordered to club them. Further hearing of the case was then adjourned.