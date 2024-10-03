IHC Clubs Identical Petitions Against Ban On Un-approved Protests
Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2024 | 08:06 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday clubbed identical petitions, pertaining to the ban on protests in capital without approval, for hearing together
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday clubbed identical petitions, pertaining to the ban on protests in capital without approval, for hearing together.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case. During hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that they have challenged the law which has restricted protests in capital without prior permission.
The chief justice questioned that whether anyone was authorized to hold a protest at Constitutional Avenue. Is it right if fifty people sitting here march to the Avenue and block it, he asked. It would definitely affect the freedom of others who traveling through the same road, he added.
The court said that it would hear the identical petitions together and ordered to club them. Further hearing of the case was then adjourned.
Recent Stories
Bushra Bibi moves IHC for post-arrest bail
RWMC's Dengue Week underway
Cannabis cultivation destroyed in different areas
DIG Hazara orders crackdown on fugitives in region
RTI, voice for voiceless: DD Communication
IHC dismisses petition against CEC's appointment
Nawabshah Medical University students visit NDF Rehabilitation Center
PM Shehbaz expresses delight over productive discussions with Malaysian PM
ATC maintains non-bailable arrest warrants of Gandapur
2 children killed, 1 girl injured in Mansehra wall collapse
Pakistan, Malaysia business communities sign 4 MoUs to boost trade relations
Malaria outbreaks in Mirpurkhas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bushra Bibi moves IHC for post-arrest bail1 minute ago
-
RWMC's Dengue Week underway1 minute ago
-
DIG Hazara orders crackdown on fugitives in region17 seconds ago
-
RTI, voice for voiceless: DD Communication19 seconds ago
-
Pervaiz Ashraf calls for constitutional court to fulfill CoD19 seconds ago
-
IHC dismisses petition against CEC's appointment20 seconds ago
-
Nawabshah Medical University students visit NDF Rehabilitation Center3 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz expresses delight over productive discussions with Malaysian PM3 minutes ago
-
ATC maintains non-bailable arrest warrants of Gandapur3 minutes ago
-
2 children killed, 1 girl injured in Mansehra wall collapse3 minutes ago
-
Malaria outbreaks in Mirpurkhas3 minutes ago
-
Court to indict Azam Swati on Oct 2610 minutes ago