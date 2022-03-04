UrduPoint.com

IHC Clubs Identical Petitions Against PECA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 05:10 PM

IHC clubs identical petitions against PECA

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday clubbed another petition against PECA Ordinance with other identical petitions for hearing together and also served notices to attorney general of Pakistan in it.

The new petition was moved by the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) and other journalists' bodies challenging the amendments in Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case. The court noted the petitioners had not challenged section 20 of the PECA and asked if they had no objections on it. The court observed that the other petitioners had also challenged the matter regarding criminalizing the defamation act.

The petition had stated that the discussion and debates on the performance of public office holder was necessary to ensure good governance. It prayed the court to turn down the news ordinance as it was violating the article 19 and A-19 of the Constitution. The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the case till March 10. The petition was filed by Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), All Pakistan Newspapers Society, Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors and Association of Pakistan Electronic Media Editors and News Directors.

