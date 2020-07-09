UrduPoint.com
IHC Clubs Identical Petitions In PTDC Case

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday clubbed a petition of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation's (PTDC) terminated employees with another case regarding appointment of Syed Zulifqar Abbas Bokhari as acting PTDC chairman.

Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC heard the petition wherein the petitioners had contested their termination from service.

Justice Farooq remarked that an acting chairman could perform duties in certain limits and sought about procedure for appointment of the PTDC chairman.

The prosecutor said the Federal Government, which owned 97 percent shares of the PTDC, used to make the appointments.

The court remarked that an acting chairman could only be appointed on temporarily basis in the absence of a regular officer holder,.

The court clubbed all the petitions and fixed them for hearing on July 22.

