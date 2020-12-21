UrduPoint.com
IHC Clubs Identical Petitions Pertaining Social Media Rules

Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:30 PM

IHC clubs identical petitions pertaining social media rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday clubbed a petition with identical case pertaining to social media rules and sought comments from Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on petition filed by a citizen Amber Rahim Shamsi against the social media rules.

The petitioner prayed the court to stop PTA for banning various apps. The court ordered to club the case with social media rules petition and served notices to PTA. The hearing of the case then adjourned till January 25.

More Stories From Pakistan

