ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday clubbed the petition of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the bail of Maryam Nawaz with other appeals pertaining to Avenfield property reference.

The court would take up the case on November 17, for hearing together.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the case filed by NAB seeking cancellation of bail of Maryam Nawaz and her husband.

The petition had stated that the accused had been misusing the facility of bails and had been involved in hate speeches against NAB. The accused had been using tactics to delay the case proceeding, it added.

The court clubbed the petition with identical cases and adjourned the case till November 17.