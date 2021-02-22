UrduPoint.com
IHC Clubs Nawaz Sharif Case With Social Media Rules Matter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 05:30 PM

IHC clubs Nawaz Sharif case with social media rules matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday instructed to club the contempt of court plea against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif with case pertaining to social media rules for hearing together.

The court also instructed the attorney general of Pakistan to inform the bench regarding social media rules after consulting all stake holders. The chief justice remarked that the AGP had adopted an appropriate stance in the case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case regarding the social media rules and Nawaz Sharif's controversial remarks about judiciary after his bail.

The court also directed the amicus curiae to submit its comments regarding the court reporting. The bench asked the tv anchor Hamid Mir to consider himself as a petitioner in this case.

The chief justice also served notices to Pakistan Bar Council (PBA) regarding the security of journalists.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till February 26.

