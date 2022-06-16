IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a report for Shireen Mazari’s arrest

The case will be investigated by a three-member bench

The National Assembly secretary has been directed by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to submit a report on PTI politician and former human rights minister Dr. Shireen Mazari's arrest in a land matter case on May 21.

Mazari's detention in the case filed by the Anti-Corruption Department had been termed by a bench led by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who was hearing a plea submitted by the former minister's daughter, Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir.

The court had also requested that the government form a panel to investigate the political leader's arrest.

Deputy Attorney General Arshad Mehmood Kiani presented a notification issued by the Federal cabinet to form an inquiry commission at the start of the hearing.

He said the case will be investigated by a three-member bench led by former law secretary Justice (retd) Shakook Paracha, former IG Dr. Nauman Khan, and former secretary Dr. Saifullah Chattah.

According to the notification, the commission has been given 30 days to present its findings to the government.

However, Mazari's lawyer, Ali Bokhari, objected, claiming that the commission had done nothing since the notification was issued.

The IHC chief justice then stated that if the petitioner has any reservations about the commission, he or she can submit a new petition.

The court ordered the NA secretary to submit the report by July 7 as part of today's session.