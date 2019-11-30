IHC constitutes commission upon miserable plight of prisoners in jails

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has constituted a commission under the chairmanship of federal minister for human rights Shireen Mazari upon the matter of worse condition of prisoners in jails.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th November, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has constituted a commission under the chairmanship of Federal minister for human rights Shireen Mazari upon the matter of worse condition of prisoners in jails.

Ministry of Human Rights has constituted a commission upon the matter of worse condition of prisoners in jail besides issuing a notification in this regard.This commission will do investigation regarding Human Rights violations in jail.Court has directed the commission to hold meeting within 7 days.Furthermore, court has also directed Health Ministry to constitute medical boards for prisoners in the provinces.