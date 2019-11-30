UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Constitutes Commission Upon Miserable Plight Of Prisoners In Jails

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 04:51 PM

IHC constitutes commission upon miserable plight of prisoners in jails

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has constituted a commission under the chairmanship of federal minister for human rights Shireen Mazari upon the matter of worse condition of prisoners in jails.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th November, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has constituted a commission under the chairmanship of Federal minister for human rights Shireen Mazari upon the matter of worse condition of prisoners in jails.

Ministry of Human Rights has constituted a commission upon the matter of worse condition of prisoners in jail besides issuing a notification in this regard.This commission will do investigation regarding Human Rights violations in jail.Court has directed the commission to hold meeting within 7 days.Furthermore, court has also directed Health Ministry to constitute medical boards for prisoners in the provinces.

Related Topics

Jail Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

UK’s 92-year old cricketer, MCC members reminds ..

4 minutes ago

Young United talent gives Solskjaer food for thoug ..

5 minutes ago

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills in ..

5 minutes ago

Scientists from 20 countries to meet at COMSATS' w ..

5 minutes ago

Science and Technology budget increased by 600 per ..

5 minutes ago

No Russians Hurt in The Hague Stabbing - Embassy

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.