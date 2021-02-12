UrduPoint.com
IHC Constitutes Five Benches To Hear Contempt Cases Against 32 Lawyers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had constituted five benches to hear contempt of court cases against 32 lawyers involved in IHC ambush.

Justice Aamer Farooq would hear contempt of court cases against Majeed Gujjar Advocate and others.

Justice Fiaz Ahmed Jandran would take up case against Kulsoom Rafiq and others while Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani would hear case against Mazhar Javed Advocate and others.

Similarly, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri would hear case against Khalid Mehmood and Justice Baber Sattar would hear case against Raja Amjad Advocate and others.

It may be mentioned here that the IHC had served show-cause notices to 32 lawyers to initiate a contempt of court proceeding against them for storming into IHC building and vandalizing the offices during a violent protest against demolition of illegal structures in F-8 Kachehri by civic body.

