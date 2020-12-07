IHC constitutes new division benches due to leave of Justice Kiyani

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday constituted new division benches after the leave of Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani due to COVID-19 positive case in judicial staff.

Justice Kiyani went on leave as a precautionary measures after COVID-19 found positive in his driver.

According to a duty roster issued by the IHC Registrar Office, division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Justice Lubna Pervaiz would hear cases on December 8, the bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Jandran for December 9, while bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani would hearing the cases on December 10.

However, the single member benches would also hear the cases in these days.