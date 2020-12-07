UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Constitutes New Division Benches Due To Leave Of Justice Kiyani

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

IHC constitutes new division benches due to leave of Justice Kiyani

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday constituted new division benches after the leave of Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani due to COVID-19 positive case in judicial staff.

Justice Kiyani went on leave as a precautionary measures after COVID-19 found positive in his driver.

According to a duty roster issued by the IHC Registrar Office, division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Justice Lubna Pervaiz would hear cases on December 8, the bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Jandran for December 9, while bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani would hearing the cases on December 10.

However, the single member benches would also hear the cases in these days.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Driver Fayyaz Ahmed December Islamabad High Court

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Participates in the Seventh ..

37 minutes ago

Man beaten by Maryam Nawazâ€™s guards for touching ..

44 minutes ago

Dubai Customs displays eight advanced technologica ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Free Zone introduces new packages for IT com ..

1 hour ago

The most favorite areas of PM in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Discouraging private LNG imports resulting in heav ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.