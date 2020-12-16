IHC constitutes three divisions, 7 single member benches to hear cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday constituted three divisions and seven single member benches to take up cases till further orders.

According to a roster issued by registrar office IHC, division-I is comprised of Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani, division-II comprised of Justice Mohsin Akther Kiyani and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Jandran and division-III comprised of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz.

However, Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambari would hear cases as single member bench.