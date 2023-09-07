IHC converts application removing civil judge into writ petition

Islamabad High Court on Thursday appointed judicial assistants in the case of torture of young domestic worker Rizwana by converting the application of removing civil judge Asim Hafeez from the job into writ petition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Islamabad High Court on Thursday appointed judicial assistants in the case of torture of young domestic worker Rizwana by converting the application of removing civil judge Asim Hafeez from the job into writ petition.

The judicial assistant team comprising of Lawyers Faisal Siddiqui, Zainab Janjua and Maryam Salman, IHC said in its written order of previous proceedings.

In the order, the court also issued a notice to the Chief Commissioner Islamabad for reply, adding that the allegations made in the petition require serious measures as the allegations in the petition called to end child labour.