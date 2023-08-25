(@Abdulla99267510)

This happened during a hearing of Khan's appeal against the three-year prison sentence and Rs100,000 fine imposed earlier this month.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 25th, 2023) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) criticized the trial court's decision to convict former Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI chief in the Toshakhana case, stating it was incorrect.

This happened during a hearing of Khan's appeal against the three-year prison sentence and Rs100,000 fine imposed earlier this month.

The IHC bench, consisting of CJ Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, considered Khan's plea to suspend his conviction by the trial court's Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar.

The Election Commission of Pakistan's legal counsel, Amjad Parvez, was absent due to health reasons.

The IHC chief justice mentioned that the request for suspension of sentence was at a crucial point, and despite the trial court's actions, the IHC would not do the same.

The hearing was adjourned until Monday.

PTI criticized the trial court for a rushed decision made without Khan and his lawyer. The Supreme Court previously challenged IHC's decision to send the case back to the trial court judge who initially convicted Khan.

The case pertains to Khan's alleged misuse of gifts received during his prime ministership, which were sold for significant profits.

Khan was accused of purchasing valuable gifts at low rates and selling them for profits. The case gained attention due to its connection with Toshakhana, where officials can retain low-value gifts but must pay a reduced fee for expensive items.

The controversy involved items worth over Rs140 million ($635,000), including expensive watches. The Election Commission and an Islamabad court found Khan guilty of corrupt practices in this matter.