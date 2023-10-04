IHC decide to hear bail plea of chairman PTI in open court

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday decided that the hearing on the bail petition of Chairman PTI in the cipher case would be conducted in open court.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict on the application of FIA seeking an in-camera hearing on the bail plea of the Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief.

In its verdict, the court said that the confidential documents would be kept in-camera with the consultation of the lawyers.

The IHC’s bench would take up the bail petition of the former prime minister on October 9. It may be mentioned here that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered a case against PTI’s chairman under the Official Secrets Act.