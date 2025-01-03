IHC Decides 10,571 Cases During 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had decided a total of 10,571 cases during the year 2024.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq delivered the highest 2,525 verdicts during last year, said a report
of IHC.
According to the report, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani delivered 1,616 cases, while Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq
Khan decided 1,490 cases.
Similarly, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb decided 1,021 cases throughout the year, while Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri disposed of 925 cases in 2024.
The report said that Justice Babar Sattar decided 964, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir 1,195 cases and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz disposed of 835 cases throughout the year.
