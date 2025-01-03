Open Menu

IHC Decides 10,571 Cases During 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2025 | 05:40 PM

IHC decides 10,571 cases during 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had decided a total of 10,571 cases during the year 2024.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq delivered the highest 2,525 verdicts during last year, said a report

of IHC.

According to the report, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani delivered 1,616 cases, while Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq

Khan decided 1,490 cases.

Similarly, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb decided 1,021 cases throughout the year, while Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri disposed of 925 cases in 2024.

The report said that Justice Babar Sattar decided 964, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir 1,195 cases and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz disposed of 835 cases throughout the year.

Related Topics

Islamabad High Court

Recent Stories

DXB set for record-breaking start to 2025 with 4.3 ..

DXB set for record-breaking start to 2025 with 4.3m guests in 15 days

12 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates his Accession Day b ..

Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates his Accession Day by honouring his wife Sheikha H ..

13 minutes ago
 PITB, UK-Pakistan Trade & Investment Board Partner ..

PITB, UK-Pakistan Trade & Investment Board Partner to Boost Youth-Centric ICT In ..

17 minutes ago
 World Future Energy Summit 2025 shines light on Mi ..

World Future Energy Summit 2025 shines light on Middle East’s sustainable citi ..

42 minutes ago
 Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performin ..

Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performing energetic dance goes viral

2 hours ago
 19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during ..

19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream

2 hours ago
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startu ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'

3 hours ago
 Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in Dec ..

Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December

3 hours ago
 AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

4 hours ago
 FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu ..

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan