UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Decides To Declare Nawaz Sharif As Proclaimed Offender

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 49 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 02:12 PM

IHC decides to declare Nawaz Sharif as proclaimed offender

Justice Amir Farooq observes that short order to declare Nawaz Sharif as "proclaimed offender" will be issued shortly.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2020) Islamabad High Court on Wednesday decided to declare "Nawaz Sharif" as prolcaimed offender in Al-Azizia reference and Aven field case.

A bench led by Justice Amir Farooq gave these remarks while hearing references against PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

"Short order to declare Nawaz Sharif as proclaimed offender will be issued shortly," observed Justice Amir Farooq.

The court also decided to issue notices to all those who guaranteed his return, and put off further hearing till Dec 9.

Nawaz Sharif who is currently in London was allowed to leave Pakistan on medical grounds.

(More to Come)

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London Islamabad High Court All Court

Recent Stories

Nine outlaws arrested, narcotics seized in sargodh ..

9 minutes ago

PDMA releases Rs 184.6m for North Waziristan affec ..

9 minutes ago

Hong Kong Sentences Three Activists to Prison for ..

18 minutes ago

Australia experiences hottest spring on record

18 minutes ago

Whistleblowers Say Up To 288,000 US Election Mail ..

18 minutes ago

COVID-19 deaths in Argentina reach 38,928

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.