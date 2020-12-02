IHC decides to declare Nawaz Sharif as proclaimed offender

(@fidahassanain)

Justice Amir Farooq observes that short order to declare Nawaz Sharif as "proclaimed offender" will be issued shortly.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2020) Islamabad High Court on Wednesday decided to declare "Nawaz Sharif" as prolcaimed offender in Al-Azizia reference and Aven field case.

A bench led by Justice Amir Farooq gave these remarks while hearing references against PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

"Short order to declare Nawaz Sharif as proclaimed offender will be issued shortly," observed Justice Amir Farooq.

The court also decided to issue notices to all those who guaranteed his return, and put off further hearing till Dec 9.

Nawaz Sharif who is currently in London was allowed to leave Pakistan on medical grounds.

(More to Come)