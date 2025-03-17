Open Menu

IHC Decides To Form Larger Bench On Cases Pertaining Meetings Of PTI Founder

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2025 | 05:50 PM

IHC decides to form larger bench on cases pertaining meetings of PTI founder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed to form a larger bench after clubbing the identical cases pertaining meetings of PTI founder in jail for hearing together.

Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar heard the petition of Superintendent of Adiala Jail to club the identical cases pertaining to the meetings of PTI founder. The court took up the plea along with the objections of the Registrar's Office.

Advocate Naveed Malik appeared in the court on behalf of Superintendent of Adiala Jail Abdul Ghafoor Anjum and took the position that the SOPs of meetings with the founder of PTI have been decided in the intra-court appeal.

He said that the petitions for meetings with the founder of PTI are scheduled for hearing in different benches.The lawyer said that the identical cases should be consolidated and a larger bench should be formed as the Superintendent has to look into the cases of thousands of prisoners of Adiala Jail and he has to appear in the Islamabad High Court 5 days a week.

He said that the cases should be clubbed so that he would appear only once, as cases are scheduled in the same bench.

Recent Stories

Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first ..

Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first 'Rescue Night' event

9 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate free zone establishments opera ..

9 minutes ago
 SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global lit ..

SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global literary scene at London Book Fai ..

39 minutes ago
 DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health ..

DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health services, patient safety

53 minutes ago
 Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to e ..

Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to enhance emirate's real estate l ..

54 minutes ago
 Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry lea ..

Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry leaders

1 hour ago
ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emir ..

ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emirate

1 hour ago
 Saif Mohammed Al Midfa appointed to WTCA’s Confe ..

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa appointed to WTCA’s Conferences and Exhibitions Advisor ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teach ..

Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teachers, students during classes

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in intern ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in international conference to ensure s ..

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow

Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow

2 hours ago
 National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to A ..

National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to AED15.8 billion with 22% growth ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan