IHC Decides To Form Larger Bench On Cases Pertaining Meetings Of PTI Founder
Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed to form a larger bench after clubbing the identical cases pertaining meetings of PTI founder in jail for hearing together.
Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar heard the petition of Superintendent of Adiala Jail to club the identical cases pertaining to the meetings of PTI founder. The court took up the plea along with the objections of the Registrar's Office.
Advocate Naveed Malik appeared in the court on behalf of Superintendent of Adiala Jail Abdul Ghafoor Anjum and took the position that the SOPs of meetings with the founder of PTI have been decided in the intra-court appeal.
He said that the petitions for meetings with the founder of PTI are scheduled for hearing in different benches.The lawyer said that the identical cases should be consolidated and a larger bench should be formed as the Superintendent has to look into the cases of thousands of prisoners of Adiala Jail and he has to appear in the Islamabad High Court 5 days a week.
He said that the cases should be clubbed so that he would appear only once, as cases are scheduled in the same bench.
