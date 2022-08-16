ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday decided to constitute a larger bench to hear the appeal of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) against the verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in prohibited funding case.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by PTI's Additional Secretary General Omar Ayyub through his lawyers Anwar Mansoor Khan and Shahkhawar Advocate.

The ECP had issued a show-cause notice to the PTI while declaring that the party had received the funds illegally.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that it was an important and serious issue and should be constituted a larger bench to take up this case.

PTI's Lawyer Anwar Mansoor prayed the court to stop the electoral body from taking action against his party in following the show-cause notice.

The court, however, decided to constitute a larger bench to hear the matter and adjourned further hearing till August 18.

It may be mentioned here that the PTI had prayed the court declare the ECP's verdict dated August 2, as illegal. It also prayed the IHC to terminate the show cause notice served to PTI for not declaring its 13 unknown accounts.

The petition requested the court to declare the fact finding report of the ECP as null and void. It prayed the court to suspend the decision of ECP until the final judgment on the appeal.

The ECP in its notice had asked the party to explain that why not prohibited funds received by it shouldn't be confiscated.