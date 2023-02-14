UrduPoint.com

IHC Decides To Form Larger Bench To View Matter Of Seized Property

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 08:24 PM

IHC decides to form larger bench to view matter of seized property

A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday recommended to form a larger bench to decide the fate of seized properties after the amendments in NAB law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday recommended to form a larger bench to decide the fate of seized properties after the amendments in NAB law.

A two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard a case filed by a citizen Muhammad Ameen seeking de-seizing of his property.

During the hearing, the chief justice said that the larger bench would decide that what the future of those properties which were seized in references that had been returned to NAB by the accountability courts.

The chief justice said that the registrar office would apprise the petitioner regarding the formation of the larger bench. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice National Accountability Bureau Islamabad High Court

Recent Stories

COP28 President Designate highlights need to shift ..

COP28 President Designate highlights need to shift from incremental steps to tra ..

25 minutes ago
 Court issues arrest warrants against woman accused ..

Court issues arrest warrants against woman accused on absence

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Ivory Coast reiterate to enhance bilater ..

Pakistan, Ivory Coast reiterate to enhance bilateral cooperation

7 minutes ago
 flydubai launches daily flights to Mogadishu from ..

Flydubai launches daily flights to Mogadishu from 9 March

25 minutes ago
 Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardar ..

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visits Syrian embassy to con ..

4 minutes ago
 Spectators rush to PSL necessitates tougher screen ..

Spectators rush to PSL necessitates tougher screening, stricter security: DC

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.