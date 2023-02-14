IHC decides to form larger bench to view matter of seized property

A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday recommended to form a larger bench to decide the fate of seized properties after the amendments in NAB law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday recommended to form a larger bench to decide the fate of seized properties after the amendments in NAB law.

A two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard a case filed by a citizen Muhammad Ameen seeking de-seizing of his property.

During the hearing, the chief justice said that the larger bench would decide that what the future of those properties which were seized in references that had been returned to NAB by the accountability courts.

The chief justice said that the registrar office would apprise the petitioner regarding the formation of the larger bench. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned.