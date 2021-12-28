IHC decides to indict ex-GB Chief Justice Rana Shamim in affidavit case

(@FahadShabbir)

The court has fixed January as the next date to indict former Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 28th, 2021) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has decided to indict former Chief judge of Gilgit Baltistan Justice (retd) Rana Shamim and others in a contempt of court case.

The court has also decided to launch contempt proceedings against Rana Shamim, Ansar Abbasi and others and directed all of them to appear before the court on January 7 for indictment proceedings.

Previously, Rana Shamim appeared before the court and opened up his sealed affidavit before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah in which the former has reportedly leveled allegations against the judiciary including the former CJP Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar.

The court initially asked Rana Shamim’s counsel to open up the affidavit, however, the attorney general reminded that the court has previously asked the former chief judge of the GB to present the affidavit and now he should open it.

He said, “It is Rana Shamim’s responsibility to inform how his affidavit got leaked,”.

IHC Chief Justice admitted the plea and directed the ex-GB judge to open up the sealed envelope carrying the affidavit who then opened it and presented it before the court.

The court later directed to re-seal the envelope after the attorney general sought a copy of it.

While talking to the reporters, Rana Shamim had said that he was alone while signing the affidavit.

He also asked the journalist to seek answers regarding the presence of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif during the signing of an affidavit from those who are claiming it.

On other hand, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that former Chief Justice of Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim signed an affidavit against Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges and ex CJP Justice Saqib Nisar at the office of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London.

Taking to Twitter, the information minister shared a news story to corroborate his claim saying that the affidavit from the ex-GB judge was signed before Nawaz Sharif at his office.

Fawad Chaudhary said, “The new revelations have once again proved Sharif family as Sicilian mafia and how they act as mafia and has the ability to blackmail the courts and other institutions,”.