IHC decides to remove Arshad Malik as Accountability Court judge

The IHC has written a letter to the Law Ministry to remove judge Arshad Malik.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th July, 2019) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has decided to remove Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik from his position.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq has written a letter to the Ministry of Law and Justice to remove judge Arshad Malik.

The Law Ministry will issue a final notification in this regard.

IHC spokesperson confirmed that judge Arshad Malik will be removed from his position.

Judge Arshad Malik had submitted his affidavit along with his press release in the IHC.

After reviewing the letter, the IHC chief justice has decided to remove the judge from his position.

In a press conference on Saturday, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz revealed a video of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik allegedly confessing that he convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif on the pressure of hidden forces.

The video was shot by PML-N UK leader and Nawaz Sharif’s supporter Nasir Butt. In the video, judge Arshad Malik is recorded as saying that he is really upset as he did not do justice and his conscience is burdened.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik, however, denied the video and termed it fake and assumptive.

He clarified that the conversation that took place on different occasions was presented out of context.