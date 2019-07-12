UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Decides To Remove Arshad Malik As Accountability Court Judge

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 12 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 11:54 AM

IHC decides to remove Arshad Malik as Accountability Court judge

The IHC has written a letter to the Law Ministry to remove judge Arshad Malik.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th July, 2019) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has decided to remove Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik from his position.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq has written a letter to the Ministry of Law and Justice to remove judge Arshad Malik.

The Law Ministry will issue a final notification in this regard.

IHC spokesperson confirmed that judge Arshad Malik will be removed from his position.

Judge Arshad Malik had submitted his affidavit along with his press release in the IHC.

After reviewing the letter, the IHC chief justice has decided to remove the judge from his position.

In a press conference on Saturday, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz revealed a video of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik allegedly confessing that he convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif on the pressure of hidden forces.

The video was shot by PML-N UK leader and Nawaz Sharif’s supporter Nasir Butt. In the video, judge Arshad Malik is recorded as saying that he is really upset as he did not do justice and his conscience is burdened.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik, however, denied the video and termed it fake and assumptive.

He clarified that the conversation that took place on different occasions was presented out of context.

Related Topics

UK Nawaz Sharif Chief Justice Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Nasir Islamabad High Court From Court Judge Arshad Malik

Recent Stories

Google Admits Employees' Access to Some Private Re ..

4 minutes ago

Health centers in federal capital to be linked thr ..

4 minutes ago

Floods affect 19.91 mln people in China

4 minutes ago

Five dead in suicide blast at Afghan wedding: offi ..

16 minutes ago

Across the board accountability vital for prospero ..

16 minutes ago

China formally recognizes state reserve of cultura ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.