IHC decides to stimulate e-courts system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah on Wednesday ordered to further stimulate the E-Courts system in wake of second wave of COVID-19.

First time in the history of judiciary, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of IHC, who infected with coronavirus, would conduct hearing of various cases online while staying at home.

The IHC had also offered the lawyers and the petitioners to pursue their cases online as a precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19. The details of cases, dates and order sheets could also be obtained online under the e-courts system.

The IHC had also decided to convert the cases files into E-record. The IHC offices had completed the scanning of ten thousands of files so far in this regard to facilitate in public.