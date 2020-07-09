ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday disposed of two more identical petitions against temple's construction in Sector H-9/2 for the Hindu community declaring as ineffective.

Justice Aamer Farooq conducted the hearing on the petitions moved by several citizens against the construction of temple for Hindus in the Federal capital.

The order stated that let the Capital Development Authority (CDA) take the decision on the issue, may be, it itself would cancel the allotment of land. The matter was also with the Council of Islamic Ideology for recommendation, it further added.

The petition said the minorities could construct their worship places only under Article 20 of the Constitution.