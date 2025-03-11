IHC Declares Appointment Of PSP Officers Beyond Limit In FIA As Illegal
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 10:58 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday declared the appointment of the officers of police service of Pakistan (PSP) in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) beyond the fixed strength as against the rules
The court declared that it is essential to implement the PSP rules for appointment of police officers in FIA.
A single member bench comprising Justice Babar Sattar issued the written order regarding the case.
It said that PSP officers could be appointed only against 25 posts in relevant cadre as per the rules. The court said that the number 25 couldn't be assumed as 25% of the total posts and if it is done it would be illegal.
The court said that the federal government is bound to implement the PSP rules in appointments at FIA.
The court said that there is already an order in Babar Shehryar case to summon the departmental committee meeting within 60 days. The court said that if the DPC is not called on time then concern officers of interior ministry and FIA would commit a contempt of court.
The court said that the petioner could file a contempt case if he wanted. The court wouldn't pass a new order regarding DPC as this issue has already been fixed.
