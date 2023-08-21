The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday declared the arrest of Rafi Afridi, the brother of former minister Shehryar Afridi, under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) as illegal.

IHC's Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case against the arrest of Rafi Afridi, Syed Ghani and Akseer Ahmed.

Petitioners' lawyer Dr Baber Awan argued that his clients had been arrested on the orders of district magistrate under MPO and prayed the court to declare their arrest as illegal.

During hearing, the court remarked that one could not be arrested on the basis of just risks. The court, subsequently, declared their arrest as null and void.