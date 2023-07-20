IHC declares imposition of super tax against law

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday declared the imposition of super tax on various companies as against the law and terminated all notices in this regard

Justice Ijaz Ishaq Khan announced the verdict on a petition moved by various private companies and institutions against the imposition of super tax.

The court declared the section-4c of the income tax ordinance as illegal.

Petitioners' lawyer Salman Akram Raja, Adnan Haider Randhawa Advocate and other appeared before the court.