IHC Declares Khan's Arrest Warrants As Ineffective

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2023 | 04:50 PM

IHC declares Khan's arrest warrants as ineffective

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday declared the petition seeking cancellation of Imran Khan's arrest warrants as ineffective and also sought report from IGP Islamabad regarding the missing file pertaining the attendance of PTI's chairman.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by former prime minister Imran Khan seeking cancellation of his non-bailable arrest warrants. Khwaja Haris and Barrister Gohar Ali appeared before the court on behalf of PTI's chairman.

The chief justice noted that the trial court had already cancelled the non-bailable arrest warrants of PTI's chairman and after this his case in IHC had become ineffective.

The court also asked the IGP to submit report within ten days regarding the missing of attendance file from judicial complex and adjourned the case.

It may be mentioned here that the trial court was informed on March 18, regarding the missing of attendance file during the appearance of PTI's chairman in judicial complex. The trial court had cancelled the non-bailable arrest warrants of Imran Khan on his arrival in judicial complex Islamabad.

The District Election Commissioner had lodged a criminal complaint against PTI's chairman over not disclosing the gifts received from the toshakhana.

