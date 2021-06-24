The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday termed that it couldn't issue instructions to Speaker National Assembly under Article 69 of the constitution and disposed of a petition seeking production orders for Pakistan People's Party (PPP) lawmaker Syed Khursheed Shah

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that it was the authority of NA speaker to issue production orders under rule 108 and the court couldn't pass any order to speaker.

Khursheed Shah's lawyer Farook H. Naek said the matter of exemption of Parliamentary proceeding under Article 69 was pending before a division bench. Justice Minallah remarked that this court had also clarified that it could not issue writ in violation of rule 108.

The chief justice questioned that whether the petitioner had approached the NA speaker through opposition leader.

He observed that the court intervene would violate the honor of Parliament, adding that this court didn't even want to go to the depth of this matter as it respect the supremacy of institution.

Earlier, the court reserved its judgment on maintainability of the case and later disposed it of.

The court stated in its order that Article 69 stopped it from issuing instructions to NA speaker.

The court expected that the NA speaker would take decision on the matter keeping in view the interests of people of NA-206 constituency.

The NA speaker had powers under rules 108, the decision said, adding that the petitioner could approach him for such relief.