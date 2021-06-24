UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Declares Khursheed Shah's Petition Non Maintainable

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:17 PM

IHC declares Khursheed Shah's petition non maintainable

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday termed that it couldn't issue instructions to Speaker National Assembly under Article 69 of the constitution and disposed of a petition seeking production orders for Pakistan People's Party (PPP) lawmaker Syed Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday termed that it couldn't issue instructions to Speaker National Assembly under Article 69 of the constitution and disposed of a petition seeking production orders for Pakistan People's Party (PPP) lawmaker Syed Khursheed Shah.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that it was the authority of NA speaker to issue production orders under rule 108 and the court couldn't pass any order to speaker.

Khursheed Shah's lawyer Farook H. Naek said the matter of exemption of Parliamentary proceeding under Article 69 was pending before a division bench. Justice Minallah remarked that this court had also clarified that it could not issue writ in violation of rule 108.

The chief justice questioned that whether the petitioner had approached the NA speaker through opposition leader.

He observed that the court intervene would violate the honor of Parliament, adding that this court didn't even want to go to the depth of this matter as it respect the supremacy of institution.

Earlier, the court reserved its judgment on maintainability of the case and later disposed it of.

The court stated in its order that Article 69 stopped it from issuing instructions to NA speaker.

The court expected that the NA speaker would take decision on the matter keeping in view the interests of people of NA-206 constituency.

The NA speaker had powers under rules 108, the decision said, adding that the petitioner could approach him for such relief.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah Parliament Islamabad High Court From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court NA-206 Opposition

Recent Stories

SRC calls for government and private sectors’ co ..

5 minutes ago

Al Bowardi chairs first meeting of Supreme Council ..

20 minutes ago

ERC launches phase two of refugee vaccination prog ..

35 minutes ago

PHC seeks report on implementation of Juvenile Jus ..

3 minutes ago

Paris' Appeals Court Upholds 5-Year Sentence for A ..

3 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat enjoys weather in Skardu

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.