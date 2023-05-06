UrduPoint.com

IHC Declares NAB Notices To Imran, Bushra Bibi In Toshakhana Case As Illegal

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 06, 2023 | 04:43 PM

The latest victory for the former prime minister came during the hearing of his and Bushra Bibi's pleas challenging the call-up notices issued on February 17 and March 16 by the anti-graft watchdog.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2023) The Islamabad High Court on Saturday declared the notices issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana case as illegal.

The petitions filed under Section 19 of the National Accountability (second amendment) Act 2022 moved the court to declare the NAB call-up notices illegal, as well as the disciplinary action against the petitioners based on the call-up notices. The seven-page verdict stated that the call-up notices sent by NAB possessed no legal effect. It further stated that it was “needless to observe that NAB shall be at liberty to issue fresh notices to the petitioners in line with the observations made hereinabove as well as law on the subject”.

Citing Section 19(e) of the NAB amendment act 2022, the verdict stated that the provision under the section wasn't followed which makes it compulsory that an individual is being summoned as an accused or witness. The verdict also stated that the Sindh High Court had also laid down the principles in a case back in 2007.

These principles were endorsed by the Supreme Court in the Arsalan Iftikhar case, while IHC also followed the principles in the Rukhsana Bangash case, it added. The principles laid down are as follows:

If notice is issued to a person who is a suspect in an inquiry or investigation, the nature of the allegations against him should be stated.

The name and identity of the complainant, if NAB has initiated an inquiry/investigation, then it should be stated so in the notice.

Documents, if any, sought from a person called as suspect or witness should be stated.

If a person is called as a witness, it would be so stated in the call-up notice.

If the custodian of any material document or record is called for the examination of the same, the call-up notice should state the details of documents and record.

Date, time, and place, where the person called is to appear should be stated.

The court, later, disposed of the petitions filed by Khan and his wife.

This decision is a major relief for the PTI chairman who has been facing several corruption cases in Pakistan. Imran Khan has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and called the cases politically motivated.

