IHC declares PECA Ordinance as unconstitutional

(@Abdulla99267510)

Chief Justice Athar Minallah has announced the reserved verdict and turned down the PECA law.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2022) Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday declared the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act ordinance as un-constitutional.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the reserved verdict and turned down the PECA law.

President Dr.Arif Alvi had promulgated the ordinance in February to amend the PECA as the government made attempts to curb "fake news". The government’s move, however, according to experts and journalists, was an attack on social media and was equal to controlling the media.

The media outlets challenged “the law” in the IHC after the countrywide protests.

The journalist associations, including the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), the Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) and some senior journalists of the country, had filed the petition through senior lawyer Munir A Malik.