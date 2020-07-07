UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Declares Petitions Against Temple As Ineffective

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

IHC declares petitions against temple as ineffective

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday declared the identical petitions against the construction of a Hindu temple as ineffective stating that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had not even approved its building plan so far.

The court noted that the government had not issued funds for the temple's construction as the matter was sent to the Council of Islamic Ideology for suggestions.

Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC announced the judgment on identical petitions challenging the construction of temple in Islamabad.

The court rejected the petitioners' objection which claimed that the construction of temple was a violation of the CDA's Master Plan. The order stated that the CDA used to allocate plots in its sectors and sub-sectors in accordance of its layout plan.

It further said that the civic body had not even approved the building plan of the said temple, and its construction could not be started without meeting the CDA's procedure. The court had no grounds to interfere into the matter, it added.

The court declared the petitions as ineffective and disposed them of.

Related Topics

Islamabad Temple Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority Government CII Court

Recent Stories

ICCROM-Sharjah launches &#039;MEDINA&#039; regiona ..

56 minutes ago

DEWA is first UAE government entity to utilise NVI ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Solomon Islands Governor G ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Mars Mission Hope Probe spacecraft encaps ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 44,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

ENEC CEO inspires next generation of university st ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.