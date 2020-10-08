UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Declares PSB Deputy Director General's Appointment As Illegal

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 06:50 PM

IHC declares PSB deputy director general's appointment as illegal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday declared the appointment of Pakistan sports board (PSB) Deputy Director General Shahid islam as illegal and issued directives to the government into the matter.

Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Jandran announced the verdict which was reserved previously by the bench after listening arguments from the both sides at large.

The court ordered to immediately remove Shahid Islam from the post and also declared his promotion decision dated October 18, 2013 as null and void. However, the court gave legal protections to the decision taken by Shahid Islam as deputy director general in office.

It may be mentioned here that the petitioner had challenged the promotion of Shahid Islam and adopted the stance that rules had been violated in his appointment as PSB deputy director general.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Fayyaz Ahmed May October Islamabad High Court Post From Government Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Board of Governors ..

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Undersecretary of Depar ..

11 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates Kuwait&#039;s new Crown Pr ..

26 minutes ago

High Tech Special Economic Zone status approved fo ..

1 hour ago

NAB writes letter to FIA to place Nawaz Sharif on ..

1 hour ago

US election campaigns seek voters’ data for demo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.