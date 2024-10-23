IHC directs AG to consult lawyers in missing PTI focal person case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the Attorney General (AG) Mansoor Usman Awan to consult with lawyers Ali Bukhari and Faisal Chaudhry in the case of missing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) focal person, Intizar Panjotha, as investigations continue into his whereabouts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the Attorney General (AG) Mansoor Usman Awan to consult with lawyers Ali Bukhari and Faisal Chaudhry in the case of missing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) focal person, Intizar Panjotha, as investigations continue into his whereabouts.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq of the Islamabad High Court heard the petition for the recovery of Intizar Panjotha, a lawyer and focal person for the PTI founder, who has been missing for fifteen days.

During the hearing, the court directed the attorney general to consult with lawyers Ali Bukhari and Faisal Chaudhry before setting a date for the next hearing.

The representative from the Ministry of Defense informed the court that Panjotha is not in the custody of intelligence agencies. The attorney general assured the court that he would review the matter and provide updates.

Faisal Chaudhry, representing the petitioner, appeared before the court.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that it is possible for a person’s phone to be in a different location from where they physically are, noting that Panjotha’s phone could be in one city while he might be in another.

The Inspector General (IG) Islamabad informed the court that CCTV footage from Toll Plaza had been reviewed, but no useful information was found. The court then asked whether it was possible to trace from which cell tower Barrister Saif had been contacted. The IG responded that even if there was no call made, data from mobile phone signals, known as Pulse data, had been collected and sent for analysis.

Chief Justice Farooq remarked that each time the police were contacted, they said they were still tracing the case. The court directed the attorney general to provide a concrete solution.

Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan confirmed the court that he is actively looking into the case and is in contact with relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the case.