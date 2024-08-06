IHC directs AGP to ensure implementation on order

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed the Attorney General for Pakistan to ensure the implementation on the verdict for permission to former minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain to travel abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed the Attorney General for Pakistan to ensure the implementation on the verdict for permission to former minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain to travel abroad.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case regarding renewal of the petitioner’s passport and removal of his name from exit control list.

During hearing, Fawad Chaudhry requested the court to send the copy of the order to AGP to ensure implementation on it.