IHC Directs AGPR To Review Decision On Ex-DG FIA's Pension

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

IHC directs AGPR to review decision on ex-DG FIA's pension

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended a notification issued by AGPR to stop the pension of former director general Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon and directed AGPR to submit report after reviewing the matter.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, asked the representative of AGPR that under what law the pension of someone could be stopped.

The AGPR's lawyer pleaded that Bashir Memon had resigned from his post.

The chief justice questioned that why the pension of the former director general FIA was stopped when the AGPR had prepared relevant documents.

Whether the department had stopped the pension of any other such senior officer in the past, Justice Minallah further asked.

The AGPR lawyer said that the pension was stopped under section 465 B(1) to this the bench observed that this law was not applicable on petitioner. After this, the court directed AGPR to review its decision and adjourned the case for ten days.

