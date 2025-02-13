Open Menu

IHC Directs Authorities To Decide MPA's Request For Meeting With PTI Founder

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 09:31 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the Superintendent Adiala Jail to decide the request of PTI MPA Aqibullah within 20 days regarding meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan in prison

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the Superintendent Adiala Jail to decide the request of PTI MPA Aqibullah within 20 days regarding meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan in prison.

Acting Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar disposed of the petition with the instructions. Petitioner’s lawyer Ayesha Khalid and State Council appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Dogar asked that how this case is related to the human rights, everyone couldn’t go jail and have meeting. Firstly, the court has to view whether this petition is maintainable or not, he said.

Petitioner’s lawyer said that his client has given application to jail superintendent as per the jail manual.

The court instructed the jail administration to take the decision on petitioner’s request as per the law and disposed of the case.

