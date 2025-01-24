IHC Directs Authorities To Ensure Appearance Of Under-trial Accused Before Trial Courts
Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday instructed the authorities to ensure the appearance of under-trial accused before the concern courts to avoid delay in trial of criminal cases.
The bench directed the Registrar to send a copy of this order to all trial courts hearing criminal cases. It said that the practice of granting bails to accused on the basis of delay in the trial should not be encouraged.
Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri issued a written order on a bail cases of accused Muhammad Sadiq. The court said that it had previously rejected the bail petition of the accused and instructed the trial court to complete the trial within four months.
However, the accused again approached the High Court for bail and said that the decision in the trial court was delayed. The court order said that according to the order sheets of the trial court, the accused was not brought from the jail and presented before the court on 7 hearings.
It is surprising that the trial court did not even ask the relevant authorities the reason for the accused’s non-appearance.
It is the duty of the courts to ensure the safety of the accused in judicial custody, the court said.
The order said that the well-being of the accused in custody is the responsibility of the trial courts. The failure to present the accused in court appears to be a collusion between the accused and the police authorities so that the accused can take bail by citing the delay as a reason.
It further stated that all trial courts in Islamabad should ensure the appearance of the accused in courts during the hearing of cases. Trial courts should issue show cause notices to the relevant authority for the non-appearance of the accused or write the reasons for the non-appearance of the accused in the order.
The IHC said that the practice of granting bail to the accused on the basis of delay in the trial should not be encouraged.
The court, while seeking a report on the non-implementation of the direction to complete the trial of petitioner Muhammad Sadiq's case within 4 months, said, "Why was the trial not completed as per the court order of September 25, 2024?" The trial court should submit a report within 10 days.
Recent Stories
ALC presents comprehensive cultural programme at Cairo International Book Fair
Man arrested over charges of using derogatory language against CM Maryam
Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan
Haitham bin Saqr inaugurates 'Pearl of the East Coast' festival
Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria
UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Paraguay's Deputy Minister of For ..
OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank
UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal force in Jenin
Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to celebrate Emirati cultural heritag ..
MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector
Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference
UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA imposes heavy fines to chicken suppliers5 minutes ago
-
Junaid Akbar unanimously elected Chairman of PAC5 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on fake pesticides, spurious fertilizers underway5 minutes ago
-
IHC directs authorities to ensure appearance of under-trial accused before trial courts5 minutes ago
-
Meeting held on security arrangements for foreign workers in Hazara15 minutes ago
-
Registrar SC challenges contempt of court against him15 minutes ago
-
NAB KP to hold khuli katcheri on Jan 2815 minutes ago
-
Ministers pays tribute to Bhagat Singh's bravery15 minutes ago
-
1,000kg dead chicken discarded15 minutes ago
-
9 gamblers arrested red-handed15 minutes ago
-
Punjab to provide Ramazan package to millions of families15 minutes ago
-
3-member Wah gang street criminals busted25 minutes ago