IHC Directs Authorities To Recover Shahzad Akbar's Brother Within Two Days

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2023 | 06:30 PM

IHC directs authorities to recover Shahzad Akbar's brother within two days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday summoned the secretary interior ministry and director general rangers in personal capacity on coming Monday in a case regarding the recovery of Mirza Murad Akbar, the younger brother of PTI's leader Shahzad Akbar.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the case regarding the recovery of the missing person.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Islamabad Police Shahzad Bokhari and Assistant Attorney General Usman Ghuman appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Kayani remarked that the court would summon the interior minister on next hearing if the authorities failed to produce the missing person within two days.

The court instructed DG rangers and IGP to view the matter and also ensure registration of a case regarding the missing of citizen.

It may be mentioned there that police station Shalimar had also registered an FIR regarding the missing of Mirza Murad Akbar on the complaint of his son.

The FIR said that some unknown persons in uniform of police and anti-terrorism squad kidnapped Mirza Murad Akbar on May 28.

