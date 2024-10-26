Open Menu

IHC Directs CDA To Complete License Renewal For TJ Restaurant In 7 Days

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2024 | 12:20 PM

IHC directs CDA to complete license renewal for TJ restaurant in 7 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to complete the license renewal process for Tandoori Junction (TJ), a restaurant located in F-7 Markaz, within seven days.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, presiding over the case, instructed the civic body not to disrupt the restaurant's operations until the renewal process is finalized within the prescribed time.

During the hearing, Advocate Qaiser Imam, representing the petitioner Javed Asif, argued that despite fulfilling all legal formalities for the license renewal, the CDA has been causing undue delays in completing the process.

Earlier, the IHC had issued notices to senior officials of the CDA, the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration for non-compliance with previous court orders in the TJ case.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had served the notices to CDA Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa, MCI Director of Management and Administration Sania Hameed, and Assistant Commissioners Farhan Ahmed and Ghulam Murtaza Chandio of the ICT Administration, along with Magistrate Ali Javed directing them to submit a formal response within two weeks.

Javed Asif, the owner of TJ restaurant, had filed a contempt petition under Article 204 of the Constitution and relevant provisions of the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003. The petition was filed against the aforementioned officials for allegedly breaching the IHC's previous order, dated September 27, 2024, which had directed the de-sealing of the restaurant.

Advocate Qaiser Imam contended that despite the court's suspension of a notice issued on September 20, and the order to de-seal the restaurant, the relevant authorities had conducted an operation, removing utensils and other materials from the premises, thereby violating the court's directive.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Contempt Of Court Chaudhry Muhammad Ali September Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority All From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan needs 36 runs to win Test series against ..

Pakistan needs 36 runs to win Test series against England

32 minutes ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

3 hours ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

12 hours ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

12 hours ago
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

12 hours ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

12 hours ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

12 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwa ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat

12 hours ago
 Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation ..

Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..

12 hours ago
 President strongly condemns attack on mosque in La ..

President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan