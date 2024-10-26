IHC Directs CDA To Complete License Renewal For TJ Restaurant In 7 Days
Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to complete the license renewal process for Tandoori Junction (TJ), a restaurant located in F-7 Markaz, within seven days.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, presiding over the case, instructed the civic body not to disrupt the restaurant's operations until the renewal process is finalized within the prescribed time.
During the hearing, Advocate Qaiser Imam, representing the petitioner Javed Asif, argued that despite fulfilling all legal formalities for the license renewal, the CDA has been causing undue delays in completing the process.
Earlier, the IHC had issued notices to senior officials of the CDA, the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration for non-compliance with previous court orders in the TJ case.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had served the notices to CDA Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa, MCI Director of Management and Administration Sania Hameed, and Assistant Commissioners Farhan Ahmed and Ghulam Murtaza Chandio of the ICT Administration, along with Magistrate Ali Javed directing them to submit a formal response within two weeks.
Javed Asif, the owner of TJ restaurant, had filed a contempt petition under Article 204 of the Constitution and relevant provisions of the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003. The petition was filed against the aforementioned officials for allegedly breaching the IHC's previous order, dated September 27, 2024, which had directed the de-sealing of the restaurant.
Advocate Qaiser Imam contended that despite the court's suspension of a notice issued on September 20, and the order to de-seal the restaurant, the relevant authorities had conducted an operation, removing utensils and other materials from the premises, thereby violating the court's directive.
