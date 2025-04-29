IHC directs CDA to decide Grand Hyatt Tower lease itself

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to decide the matter itself regarding lease renewal of Grand Hyatt Tower after hearing parties.

Acting Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar heard the case of the private company and flat owners regarding the CDA's decision to cancel the lease.

CDA's lawyer Kashif Malik Advocate appeared in the court and stated that the case is inadmissible. He prayed the court to dismiss the petitions.

In the previous hearing, the court had asked to send the matter to the CDA for a decision. The court had said that the matter is of factual controversy, why not send it to the CDA again.

The court orders were placed before the CDA and informed that former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had ordered a conditional lease renewal. If the company did not fulfill these conditions, the decision of the High Court's division bench has been restored.

The CDA’s lawyer said that it is requested that in this situation, the case is inadmissible and prayed the bench to dismiss it. The petitioner lawyers said that the court should not reject the lease renewal applications but should proceed with the case under its supervision.

CDA lawyer Kashif Malik said that the experience of judicial supervision in the past has not been good. The petitioner lawyers said that this matter can also be resolved through independent mediation.

The CDA lawyer also opposed the independent mediation of the CDA saying that the case is inadmissible.

Acting Chief Justice said that the court will decide on this matter after hearing the parties.

The CDA lawyer said that the court itself should decide the case and requested the bench to hear it on daily basis.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case.