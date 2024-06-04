Open Menu

IHC Directs CDA To Deseal PTI's Secretariat

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 11:15 PM

IHC directs CDA to deseal PTI's secretariat

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to deseal the secretariat of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), citing that the civic body did not issue any prior notice to seal PTI's central secretariat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to deseal the secretariat of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), citing that the civic body did not issue any prior notice to seal PTI's central secretariat.

Justice Saman Riffat announced the verdict on Tuesday.

Ordering the desealing of PTI's central secretariat, the court said that the civic body can take action in accordance with the law, however, the CDA did not send any notice or copy in this matter.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority Court

Recent Stories

AJK environment minister seeks collective role of ..

AJK environment minister seeks collective role of society to successfully meet f ..

11 minutes ago
 AJK determined to improve the standard of living o ..

AJK determined to improve the standard of living of its far-flung remote area po ..

11 minutes ago
 Court awards death sentence in murder case

Court awards death sentence in murder case

11 minutes ago
 Action against profiteers continues in Quetta: DC

Action against profiteers continues in Quetta: DC

6 minutes ago
 Coping of climate challenges top priority of Govt: ..

Coping of climate challenges top priority of Govt: CM Bugti

6 minutes ago
 Bank Alfalah, WWF join hands to plant thousands Ma ..

Bank Alfalah, WWF join hands to plant thousands Mangrove tyres in Balochistan

13 minutes ago
IHC raises objection on Rauf Hassan’s applicatio ..

IHC raises objection on Rauf Hassan’s application

6 minutes ago
 Students submit House Job training application for ..

Students submit House Job training application for six months

6 minutes ago
 SIF celebrated World Environment Day with orphan c ..

SIF celebrated World Environment Day with orphan children, families

2 minutes ago
 Kundi asks HEC chairman to take effective steps fo ..

Kundi asks HEC chairman to take effective steps for improving higher education i ..

2 minutes ago
 Court seeks arguments in Nikkah-Iddat case on June ..

Court seeks arguments in Nikkah-Iddat case on June 7

2 minutes ago
 APP MD meets Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Ka ..

APP MD meets Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan