ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to deseal the secretariat of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), citing that the civic body did not issue any prior notice to seal PTI's central secretariat.

Justice Saman Riffat announced the verdict on Tuesday.

Ordering the desealing of PTI's central secretariat, the court said that the civic body can take action in accordance with the law, however, the CDA did not send any notice or copy in this matter.