IHC Directs CDA To Remove District Courts From Commercial Land

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 07:31 PM

IHC directs CDA to remove district courts from commercial land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to remove district courts' structures, which were constructed illegally on commercial land in Sector F-8.

The registrar office of IHC had written a letter to the CDA chairman in light of directives of IHC Chief Justice Justice Athar Minallah.

The court also asked the CDA to explain that how the courts were constructed on the places owned by a citizen and sought report within seven days.

The registrar office also sent a report to the Supreme Court regarding the district courts at the place of football ground adjacent to the F-8 Kachehri.

The report said a misguiding report was submitted to the top court regarding set up of district courts at the football ground.

According to the CDA report, there was no court set up at the football ground land in F-8. However, illegal constructions were made at commercial area of F-8 Markaz. It further said courts were set up on the land of a citizen illegally.

The IHC chief justice had directed the CDA chairman to take action for removing the courts illegal structures and submit report to the bench.

