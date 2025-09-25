Open Menu

IHC Directs Deputy Commissioner To Fill Vacant Posts At Patwar Circle

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 07:40 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the Deputy Commissioner ICT to fill the vacancies within seven days at Patwar Circle

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the Deputy Commissioner ICT to fill the vacancies within seven days at Patwar Circle.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard a case against working of private individuals in the Patwar Circles. During the hearing, the petitioner, the Additional Attorney General, Assistant Attorney General and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad appeared in court.

The Deputy Commissioner told the court that he had written a letter to the ministry for permission in July.

Justice Kayani expressed annoyance over not implementing the court order and said that it has been a year since

these issues were being pointed out.

The court said the Deputy Commissioner should personally take steps to fill the vacant seats with the Secretary Establishment. The Civil Judge and Revenue Officer do not have the authority to fix the issues.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till October 7.

