IHC directs DG FIA to conduct inquiry on harassing citizen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to conduct an inquiry pertaining to misuse of powers in a conflict between MNA Kanwal Shauzeb and her neighbour.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case and directed the DG FIA to present detail report in the matter till April 6.

The court asked the additional director FIA who was the investigation office, what complaint his department received and served notice in the matter.

Why not a legal action should be taken against him, the bench asked.

Justice Minallah questioned that whether the FIA had the duty to operate on the tune of big people and harass the citizens.

Additional Director FIA adopted the stance that notice was served to the citizen after the permission of district magistrate, adding that this case came before his posting.

The chief justice remarked that the court wouldn't allow the FIA to misuse its powers, adding that the FIA had itself violated ant electronic crime act.

The court instructed the DG FIA to conduct an inquiry regarding the matter and submit report to the bench.