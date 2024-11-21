IHC Directs Distt Admin For Measures To Maintain Peace In Capital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday instructed the district administration to take all measures according to the law to maintain peace in capital.
The court announced the verdict on the petition of Traders Association of Islamabad against the call of protest by the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) on November 24.
The court in its order said that it is the responsibility of the administration not to allow violations of the law. It said that it should be ensured that there is no disruption in the business life of the citizens. Peaceful protest and Public Order 2024 is the prevailing law to get permission for sit-in, protest, rally etc.
The court ordered the Secretary Interior to form a committee headed by the Interior Minister or a relevant person and direct the committee to liaise with the PTI leadership.
It said that the committee should inform the PTI leadership of the sensitivity of the visit of the President of Belarus.
The court believe that there must be something productive come out when this contact is made.
In the written order, it has been said that PTI should apply to the Deputy Commissioner seven days in advance for protest in Islamabad. The protest can be held after getting permission, the interior minister should convey this message to PTI leadership, it added.
The court directed the Ministry of Interior to resolve the matter through negotiations and sought written response from the parties at the next hearing and adjourned the hearing of the case till November 27.
It should be noted that a petition was filed against the PTI protest on behalf of the Traders Association against the PTI’s call for the protest in capital on November 24.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also appeared before the court during hearing and informed it regarding the sensitivity of the situation.
Recent Stories
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IDEAS-2024: Karachi Show held at Nishan-e-Pakistan1 minute ago
-
33 killed, 19 injured in firing on passenger vehicles in Kurram District11 minutes ago
-
FIA celebrates 50 years of service11 minutes ago
-
PPP parliamentary leader in PA calls on Punjab governor41 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti vows to provide facilities to foreign investors41 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief expresses grief over killings in Kurram District41 minutes ago
-
Cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD51 minutes ago
-
UoB forefront of promoting emerging technologies: Governor51 minutes ago
-
Punjab Governor directs Chairman P&D for early completion of tourism highway51 minutes ago
-
UN women launches theatre on wheels campaign to fight gender-based violence1 hour ago
-
Musadik for balancing environmental protection, infrastructure development1 hour ago
-
Sindh Acting Governor visits IDEAS 20241 hour ago