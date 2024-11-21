Open Menu

IHC Directs Distt Admin For Measures To Maintain Peace In Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday instructed the district administration to take all measures according to the law to maintain peace in capital.

The court announced the verdict on the petition of Traders Association of Islamabad against the call of protest by the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) on November 24.

The court in its order said that it is the responsibility of the administration not to allow violations of the law. It said that it should be ensured that there is no disruption in the business life of the citizens. Peaceful protest and Public Order 2024 is the prevailing law to get permission for sit-in, protest, rally etc.

The court ordered the Secretary Interior to form a committee headed by the Interior Minister or a relevant person and direct the committee to liaise with the PTI leadership.

It said that the committee should inform the PTI leadership of the sensitivity of the visit of the President of Belarus.

The court believe that there must be something productive come out when this contact is made.

In the written order, it has been said that PTI should apply to the Deputy Commissioner seven days in advance for protest in Islamabad. The protest can be held after getting permission, the interior minister should convey this message to PTI leadership, it added.

The court directed the Ministry of Interior to resolve the matter through negotiations and sought written response from the parties at the next hearing and adjourned the hearing of the case till November 27.

It should be noted that a petition was filed against the PTI protest on behalf of the Traders Association against the PTI’s call for the protest in capital on November 24.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also appeared before the court during hearing and informed it regarding the sensitivity of the situation.

