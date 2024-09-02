Open Menu

IHC Directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s Lawyer To Share Draft Of Mercy Petition With Pakistan Govt

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 02, 2024 | 03:39 PM

IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share draft of mercy petition with Pakistan govt

The IHC judge remarks that none of the government officials seem to support Smith, asking that what is the government afraid of

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered to provide copy of the mercy petition to the Federal government in a case related Dr. Aafia Siddiqui.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan of the Islamabad High Court was hearing the Dr. Aafia’s petition.

Dr. Aafia’s lawyer, Clive Smith, appeared via video link during the hearing of the case.

The Islamabad High Court ordered Clive Smith to share the draft of Dr. Aafia’s mercy petition with the Pakistani government within a week.

The court remarked that Clive Smith had made efforts regarding Aafia Siddiqui’s case, even going to Afghanistan.

None of the government officials seem to support Smith. What is the government afraid of?

The Additional Attorney General stated that the government has been continuously supporting Fauzia Siddiqui. He mentioned that it takes time to make policy-level decisions. The court inquired whether they were writing a petition for the mercy appeal to the White House or not.

The Additional Attorney General replied that the Government of Pakistan is making every possible effort on its part. A new development has occurred, which needs to be presented before the court. The motion in the United States can be filed through an American lawyer.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq inquired if the American lawyer states that the motion can be filed, will the government then proceed? To this, the Additional Attorney General responded that a policy decision would be made accordingly.

Justice Sardar Ejaz questioned why they were hesitant to inform the court that the government does not wish to file. Mr. Smith, as an American lawyer, should file the motion there.

The Additional Attorney General requested that the draft of the mercy petition be shared with them. He stated that the government would make a policy decision after reviewing the draft. He requested two or three weeks’ time for this. The court rejected the request and adjourned the hearing until September 13.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Aafia Siddiqui White House United States September Islamabad High Court Government Share Court

Recent Stories

Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene to ..

Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene today

13 minutes ago
 Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse agai ..

Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse again Bangladesh

20 minutes ago
 Widespread Monsoon rains, storms expected Across ..

Widespread Monsoon rains, storms expected Across Pakistan

31 minutes ago
 Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF ..

Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

7 hours ago
Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming P ..

Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..

17 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

1 day ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

2 days ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan