IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share draft of mercy petition with Pakistan govt

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered to provide copy of the mercy petition to the Federal government in a case related Dr. Aafia Siddiqui.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan of the Islamabad High Court was hearing the Dr. Aafia’s petition.

Dr. Aafia’s lawyer, Clive Smith, appeared via video link during the hearing of the case.

The Islamabad High Court ordered Clive Smith to share the draft of Dr. Aafia’s mercy petition with the Pakistani government within a week.

The court remarked that Clive Smith had made efforts regarding Aafia Siddiqui’s case, even going to Afghanistan.

None of the government officials seem to support Smith. What is the government afraid of?

The Additional Attorney General stated that the government has been continuously supporting Fauzia Siddiqui. He mentioned that it takes time to make policy-level decisions. The court inquired whether they were writing a petition for the mercy appeal to the White House or not.

The Additional Attorney General replied that the Government of Pakistan is making every possible effort on its part. A new development has occurred, which needs to be presented before the court. The motion in the United States can be filed through an American lawyer.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq inquired if the American lawyer states that the motion can be filed, will the government then proceed? To this, the Additional Attorney General responded that a policy decision would be made accordingly.

Justice Sardar Ejaz questioned why they were hesitant to inform the court that the government does not wish to file. Mr. Smith, as an American lawyer, should file the motion there.

The Additional Attorney General requested that the draft of the mercy petition be shared with them. He stated that the government would make a policy decision after reviewing the draft. He requested two or three weeks’ time for this. The court rejected the request and adjourned the hearing until September 13.