IHC directs ECP to conclude foreign funding case with month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conclude the foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) within 30 days.

The court also dismissed the petition of PTI seeking to stop ECP from sharing documents with Akber S. Baber, and up held the decision of ECP.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani of IHC announced the verdict which was earlier reserved after listening arguments from both sides.

It may be mentioned here that PTI had challenged the decisions of ECP dated January 25 and 31. It prayed the court to stop the ECP from sharing the case record with complainant Akber S. Baber and also stop him from giving arguments related to it.

The PTI said that the ECP had collected the record itself and Akber S. Baber should be allowed to argue only related the documents submitted by him.

The foreign funding case was pending with ECP since 2014.