IHC directs FIA to remove Shahbaz Gill, Shahzad Akber from stop list

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday extended its stay and ordered to immediately remove the Names of PTI's leader Shahbaz Gill and Barrister Shahzad Akber from Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) stop list.

Chief Justice Athar Athar Minallh heard the cases filed by Shahbaz Gill and Shahzad Akber.

Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) officials appeared before the court and adopted the stance that director FIA had issued letter due to extraordinary situation in the country. They further said that the anti corruption circle Islamabad wrote to the FIA on April 8, to place these names on stop list as there were several allegations of corruption against them.

The FIA said that two inquiries were pending against Shahzad Akber and Shahbaz Gill for making money through illegal means.

The court remarked that it was a serious matter and FIA used to handle such matter regularly.

But the performance of the department had been disappointing for last two or three years.

The court said that it had to be proved that there was no chance of victimization in these cases. The FIA prayed the court to grant a few days time as the department would submit detailed answer in Shahzad Akber case.

The court said that these were the old tactics and it wouldn't allow for this. The petitioners' lawyer said that despite of court orders the names of his clients were not removed from the stop list.

The chief justice asked that what law exist to place the names on stop list. The court said it was watching the conduct of FIA for last several years. The court ordered the FIA to immediately remove the names of two persons from stop list and adjourned the case till April 18.