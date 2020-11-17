IHC directs FIA to trace accused in fraud case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)'s director general (DG) to arrest a convicted person in case pertaining to looting the people through fraud practices.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing into the matter against the accused Shams who was awarded sentence on charges of minting money from people on the pretext of sending them abroad.

During the course of proceeding, the guarantor of the accused Nawaz Bhatti appeared before the court and prayed it to grant the time till next month to locate the accused.

The bench directed FIA's officials to arrest the convict person after tracing his location. It may be mentioned here that the accused had challenged his sentence before IHC.